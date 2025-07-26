An 18-year-old swimmer died Thursday after struggling to swim with another person at Assateague Island National Seashore.

Lifeguards were alerted by a relative running down the beach shortly after 4 p.m. that the swimmers were in trouble in waters near the Chincoteague Beach parking lot, according to a release from the National Park Service.

The 18-year-old man was pulled from the water unconscious and unresponsive, which prompted CPR. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The other swimmer was rescued.

The National Park Service urges visitors not to go far from shore and to be aware of winds and currents that can pull swimmers out quickly.

Although the area of the drowning was 150 yards south of the lifeguarded zone of the seashore, on-duty lifeguards responded quickly and assisted with the search.

Park law enforcement assisted with the effort alongside U.S. Fish and Wildlife, contracted lifeguards and the commonwealth of Virginia.

The absence of lifeguards on the Maryland side of Assateague Island has drawn concern from lawmakers in recent weeks, after the National Park Service cut the positions due to federal budget constraints. Last year, lifeguards at the beach made more than two dozen rescues.

This article may be updated.