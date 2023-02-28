2 dead, 1 injured in early-morning Dundalk house fire

Published on: February 28, 2023 10:18 AM EST|Updated on: February 28, 2023 12:32 PM EST

Baltimore County Firefighters are working a residential fire with rescues and injuries in Dundalk at Oxley Rd. And Kavanagh Rd. Multiple injuries were reported and conditions are also reported as grave to stable. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)
Two people are dead and one is hospitalized with “serious injuries” after a Dundalk house fire Tuesday morning, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Bowen said the injured person was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. A fourth person who lives at the home has been accounted for, officials said.

Firefighters arrived at a rowhome in the 8500 block of Kavanagh Road around 6:20 a.m., public information officer Elise Armacost said.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the home and someone jumping out of a first-floor window.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Stacia Evans, who lives next door at 8504 Kavanaugh Road, woke to her neighbors banging on her door.

She thought she saw fog outside her bedroom window, she said.

”I heard a loud boom, that must have been my neighbor jumping out of the window. And I heard of lot of people screaming and realized it was all smoke,” Evans said.

Evans said she immediately grabbed her medicine, wallet and dog before exiting.

“This is so surreal … As I was putting my shoes on the sidewalk this morning, I felt so blessed. I have so many people reaching out. And I’m so thankful to the firemen, police officers, the neighbors who pounded on my door,” Evans said.

She is unable to return to her home and will be staying at a hotel.

penelope.blackwell@thebaltimorebanner.com