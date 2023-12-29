Banner reporters and editors share the funny, important and fascinating stories that stuck with them this year

When I asked reporters and editors to send me a few of their favorite Banner stories of the year, I was prepared for silence — productivity isn’t exactly at its peak during the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

But instead of letting my question hang unanswered in the ether, the newsroom stepped up.

Reporters and editors used it as an opportunity to praise co-workers and elevate stories that made them proud.

Take a look at their favorite stories and let me know what we missed: What was your favorite Banner story of 2023?

Responses have been lightly edited for style.

Who killed Gavin Knupp?

By Julie Scharper

Family photo of Gavin Knupp. (Courtesy photo)

“Julie Scharper’s story about Gavin Knupp could have been a simple hit-and-run piece but she really explored who Gavin was and the people seeking justice for him. We need more stories that allow people’s lives to overshadow the statistics their deaths may put them in.“ — Jasmine Vaughn-Hall

50 years later, a family reunites at the former Catonsville home of their grandparents

By Clara Longo de Freitas

The Kirby-Mohler family visits their family home in Catonsville, Maryland, for the final time on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The family moved out of the house in 1973, but have many memories there. (Kylie Cooper / The Baltimore Banner)

“I loved Clara Longo de Freitas’ piece about a family reuniting with their home after 50 years. It was a true neighborhood piece that highlighted how home is truly where the heart is.” — Jasmine Vaughn-Hall

A widow’s late husband had said to look for eagles. A stranger swooped in to help her find them.

By Cadence Quaranta

Ella Jankowiak and Douglas Liu at Conowingo Dam to see the eagles. (Courtesy of Ella Jankowiak)

“I absolutely loved the story by Cadence Quaranta on the widow who was helped by a stranger who took her to see eagles at the Conowingo Dam.” — Richard Martin

The making of Baltimore sailor Donald Lawson and the quixotic quest that may have doomed him

By Hugo Kugiya

The journey of Donald Lawson and the Defiant. (Original photos courtesy Dark Seas Project/Facebook, Photo illustration by Yifan Luo for The Baltimore Banner)

“Hugo Kugiya was uniquely positioned to do a deep dive on Donald Lawson and cast a wide net to track the missing sailor’s journey using interviews and social media posts. A unique story only The Banner can deliver.” — Brandon Weigel

Baltimore’s long-shot push for America’s first Black saint

By Jasmine Vaughn-Hall

Sister Mary Pauline Tamakloe celebrates down the aisle after taking her final profession at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent in Arbutus on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher / The Baltimore Banner)

“Jasmine Vaughn-Hall’s Black sainthood story is the epitome of what a Banner feature should be. Her exploration about the Black American candidates in the sainthood process was insightful and engaging, yet easy to read. She was able to shed light on a small local movement that has long been ignored. Jess’s photos also beautifully told the story visually.” — Penelope Blackwell

“Hands down my favorite story of the year. Well-researched and beautifully written. Thank you, Jasmine, for this gift.” — Leslie Streeter

Assaulted and set on fire: Days before LaPere’s killing, the horrific attack that started with a ‘maintenance’ visit

By Lillian Reed

Jonte Gilmore, 26, was being treated for burns at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Baltimore Police believe Jason Billingsley, the suspect in the killing of tech CEO Pava LaPere, also attacked Gilmore and his girlfriend earlier in September. (Handout)

“In the midst of the Pava LaPere homicide investigation, Lillian Reed talked with a victim in a separate incident. It was a compelling narrative that raised serious questions about what the police disclosed up until that point and how they handled their investigation.” — Brandon Weigel

Why I paid $40 to have someone drive me across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge

By Christina Tkacik

Who’s afraid of the big bad bridge? (It’s me. Hi, I’m afraid. It’s me.) (Greg Pease / Getty Images)

“It’s always a good idea to read whatever Christina Tkacik has to say about food — but her voice also extends far beyond the culinary world. The Bay Bridge piece was thoughtful, interesting and so, so well done. And it seemed like everyone in town had read it; my rabbi even referenced it during a High Holiday sermon.” — Hallie Miller

200 feet above the Chesapeake Bay, the future of the bridge is clear

By Rick Hutzell

The Bay Bridge Run on Sunday started with temperatures in the low 40s, with a brisk breeze atop the Chesapeake Bay Bridge that made it feel colder. It was still a sold-out crowd of participants. (Rick Hutzell)

“Just to throw in one of my own, I started thinking about this piece after reading Christina Tkacik’s on crossing the Bay Bridge. It’s a structure that defines Maryland, and it’s too easy to let the story of the efforts to replace it get lost in covering the mindless process of studies, funding and engineering.” — Rick Hutzell

Church bar aimed to create a queer-friendly utopia. It went up in flames.

By Christina Tkacik

From left, Marisa Dobson, Chelsea Gregoire and Martha Lucius, the founders of the queer and women-owned bar Church. (Kirk McKoy / Kirk McKoy)

“Christina Tkacik’s investigation of the dissolution of Church Bar, what had been one of my favorite new spots, was as riveting as a novel, yet a fair and even-handed look at what went wrong.” — Julie Scharper

A package deal: When Shintaro Fujinami joined the Orioles, so did his interpreter and friend Issei Kamada

By Danielle Allentuck

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami (14) adjusts his hat as he talks with his interpreter, Issei Kamada, in the bullpen during a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Aug. 9, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

“Danielle Allentuck examined what happens when an interpreter gives up his dream to follow his friend on a Major League Baseball journey that continued with the Orioles. It’s not often we get to see how transactions impact those around the player and this is an engaging look from that perspective.” — Monique Jones

Cozy relationships, shadowy disclosures underlie Baltimore’s $8M police consent decree

By Ben Conarck

Ken Thompson of Venable LLP, who heads the team monitoring the Baltimore City police consent decree, is acting City Solicitor Ebony Thompson’s great uncle. (Laila Milevski/The Baltimore Banner. Original photos courtesy of Venable LLP and by Getty Images, Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner and Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

“Ben Conarck’s investigation into the possible conflicts of interest behind ... [Baltimore Police Department’s] consent decree turned needed scrutiny onto relationships and an expensive process that are often taken for business as usual in City Hall.” — Adam Willis

Inside Howard County’s school bus crisis: What went wrong before Zum’s launch

By Daniel Zawodny

Zum, a California-based tech company, will handle 230 of the Howard County Public School System’s roughly 500 school bus routes for the next three years. (Daniel Zawodny / The Baltimore Banner)

“I didn’t know how much transportation news there was in Baltimore until Daniel Zawodny started. He’s already owned stories on multiple transportation crises. This one pulling back the curtain on the Zum mess in Howard County and the recent step-back on the light rail’s deferred maintenance were both excellent.” — Adam Willis

Tours highlight civil rights legacy in Upton’s Marble Hill

By Penelope Blackwell

Baltimore’s Marble Hill neighborhood is known for its historic civil rights leaders. (Yifan Luo for The Baltimore Banner)

“Penelope Blackwell’s story on the civil rights tour in Upton’s Marble Hill had great history and a handy illustrated map for readers. Great utility piece.” — Brandon Weigel

What caused a 33% drop in gun violence in West Baltimore last year? We analyzed it.

By Ryan Little, Adam Willis and Ben Conarck

Data analysis of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy in the Western District indicates the program has had impact. (Laila Milevski/The Baltimore Banner. Original images by Getty Images and OpenStreetMap.)

“Ben Conarck, Ryan Little and I put a lot of work into this deep dive on Baltimore’s revived anti-gun violence approach, the Group Violence Reduction Strategy. The Scott administration has pitched the strategy as a wholesale reimagining of the city’s approach to violent crime, and, so far, it’s shown promise as well as growing pains. This initial story laid the groundwork for our reporting on the strategy since then, and I think should continue to be a benchmark for assessments of the city’s work on gun violence moving forward.” — Adam Willis

A trans pastor helps those on the margins find grace

By Julie Scharper

Rev. Elazar Atticus Schoch Zavaletta waves to those passing across the street after holding a meeting for those of North Avenue Mission at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher / The Baltimore Banner)

“One story I will always remember is Julie Scharper’s piece on Good Trouble Church. She spent more than a year with this tenacious and loving congregation that’s made up of many unhoused people who live in and around Station North. She earned their trust, told their stories and elevated a loving community with a beautiful feature slash profile of its pastor.” — Cody Boteler

‘I just snapped’: Day care owner shot husband after learning of sexual abuse allegations

By Dylan Segelbaum

Shanteari Weems is serving a four-year sentence for aggravated assault and carrying a pistol without a license. (Yifan Luo for The Baltimore Banner)

“Dylan Segelbaum is an absolute news machine. I have no idea how he breaks so much news and writes so many stories while also attending more concerts than anyone who is not a professional musician. There are so many great Dylan stories to pick from this year, but one of my favorites is this profile of Shanteari Weems, the woman who shot her husband after learning he had been molesting children at the day care she owned.” — Julie Scharper

Orioles lease deal hits roadblock on cusp of public announcement

By Andy Kostka and Pamela Wood

The view from the top of Camden Yards during the national anthem before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

“The total newsroom pull, led by Andy Kostka and Pamela Wood, gave us arguably the sports scoop of the year on the Orioles lease getting held up. A lot of people had the discipline to make sure we got the story right.” — Kyle Goon

19 gunshot victims went to a small South Baltimore hospital. They all lived.

By Meredith Cohn

Malkia Murray, a registered nurse, describes the experience of treating 19 mass shooting victims, mostly teens, at MedStar Harbor Hospital. “These are just children trying to have a celebration in their community and it ended in such violence that it’s hard to process. And they all went home. They all were stable when they left here.” (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

“I’m always a fan of everything Meredith Cohn writes, but I thought her piece about the 19 gunshot victims who were treated at MedStar after the Brooklyn shooting, and lived, was a perfect example of the kinds of stories The Banner should always be doing.” — Hallie Miller

Secret no more: 3 priests from sex abuse report identified

By Tim Prudente, Jessica Calefati, Dylan Segelbaum and Liz Bowie

The Banner has uncovered three of the 10 clergy members whose names were redacted from the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s report on child sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore. (Laila Milevski/The Baltimore Banner. Original photos are handout and from Getty Images.)

“I can’t say enough about the incredibly difficult and important work of Liz Bowie, Jessica Calefati, Tim Prudente and Dylan Segelbaum in unmasking the names of accused priests and top church officials whose names were redacted from the Archdiocese of Baltimore child sex abuse report. This first story led to many others.” — Richard Martin

Bowie native Khoi Young has the potential to transform men’s gymnastics

By Kyle Goon

Khoi Young of the United States team reacts during the men's team final on day four of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 3, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Matthias Hangst / Getty Images)

“I don’t know why everyone else seems to be sleeping on Khoi Young, but I’m so glad we are not. Kyle Goon writes a lot of fantastic columns, and this one is up there, capturing the spirit of this rising star who you all will be cheering in the Paris Olympics next summer.” — Pamela Wood

A bench in East Baltimore preserves memories of ‘the reservation’

By Clara Longo de Freitas

Generations enjoy Slim’s bench. (Original photos courtesy of Sun Anne Hunt, Photo illustration by Clara Longo de Freitas)

“There are so many great Clara Longo de Freitas stories to pick from. One of my favorites takes us to ‘Slim’s bench’ in Butchers Hill and tells us about the men who used to congregate there and the history of the Lumbee people and other Native Americans in East Baltimore.” — Julie Scharper

A trip to Miller Park connects a lifetime of memories for Banner writer’s ailing father

By Andy Kostka

“Andy Kostka brought tears to my eyes with his essay about his family’s trip to Miller Park.” — Julie Scharper

Maryland schools taught reading the wrong way for decades. That’s changing.

By Kristen Griffith and Liz Bowie

The science behind how to teach reading. (Stephanie Shafer for The Baltimore Banner)

“As a parent and someone who cares about education, I’d seen the phrase ‘the science of reading’ tossed around for years, but I wasn’t sure what it meant and — what it looked like in practice — until Kristen Griffith and Liz Bowie masterfully explained it.” — Julie Scharper

Why did police call for cleaners before processing mass shooting scene?

By Brenna Smith and Jessica Gallagher

Cleaning crew member rakes garbage at the crime scene on Elarton Court in Brooklyn following a shooting, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher / The Baltimore Banner)

“Brenna Smith’s visual investigations help The Banner stand out and be interesting. The story she and Jessica Gallagher wrote about how BPD dealt with the cleanup of the crime scene after the Brooklyn Homes shooting led the police to review their trainings and update protocols.” — Clara Longo de Freitas

With Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, anything is possible: ‘There’s nothing that kid can’t do’

By Jonas Shaffer

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (Kylie Cooper / The Baltimore Banner)

“Jonas Shaffer showed what kind of depth is possible in a sports profile with this insight into Kyle Hamilton’s talent for just about everything.” — Kyle Goon

More than a dozen public art pieces have vanished. Not a single person can say why.

By Abby Zimmardi

Art installation at Baltimore City College. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

“Abby Zimmardi’s missing art story was simply perfect, in every way. I re-read it when I’m looking for writing inspiration.” — Brenna Smith

Report of baby kangaroo in West Baltimore delights the internet

By Tim Prudente

Surveillance video showing the animal in a West Baltimore alley. Video courtesy of Paula LeVere. (Courtesy of Paula LeVere) (Courtesy of Paula LeVere)

“I am a fan of all of Tim Prudente’s writing, but my pick for the best Banner sentence of the year comes from his story about the mythical West Baltimore kangaroo: “Let us just live in a Baltimore of wonder, where the alleys hold baby kangaroos.” — Julie Scharper

Fugitive Maryland official Roy McGrath shot simultaneously by self, FBI, prosecutor finds

By Tim Prudente

Roy McGrath speaks during a coronavirus press conference at the Maryland State House on April 15, 2020. McGrath, who eventually became Gov. Larry Hogan’s chief of staff, was facing state and federal criminal charges related to a “severance” payment he received from the Maryland Environmental Service when he left to join Hogan’s office. (Photo by Patrick Siebert, courtesy of the Office of the Governor)

“Tim Prudente and others did a great job following the story of fugitive Roy McGrath. It’s inherently hard to follow a manhunt across states. The FBI tend to be closed mouth about this, for good reason. But whether it was the interview with the mysterious author who most likely was McGrath himself, or the detailed reporting on what happened at the end, this was good journalism.” — Rick Hutzell

Tee Martin knows the pain of having a dream denied. The Ravens QB coach is finally getting his chance to change perceptions.

Baltimore Ravens Quarterbacks Coach Tee Martin watches the game against the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Kylie Cooper / The Baltimore Banner)

“The Ravens conversation often circles around MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, but Giana Han’s piece on Tee Martin goes beyond the star QB. As QB coach, Martin is leading [the] league’s first all-Black QB corps and realizing a dream that has been years in the marking.” — Monique Jones

Black residents are leaving Baltimore in large numbers, heading to suburbs

By Abby Zimmardi and Ryan Little

Lamar Richards, a current resident of D.C., poses for portraits near his childhood home in Baltimore, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher / The Baltimore Banner)

“A great story uses facts or data to explain what’s happening, then backs it up with human experiences and emotions. Abby Zimmardi and Ryan Little’s reporting about Black Baltimoreans leaving the city puts a figure to a feeling. And I love that Abby followed it up with a piece about Black residents who decided to move to Baltimore.” — T.J. Ortenzi

A Turkish pilot visited his investment property in Baltimore. He was shocked by what he found.

By Justin Fenton

A Turkish investor travels to Baltimore to find he was deceived by Property Invest USA. (Justin Fenton / The Baltimore Banner)

“Like everyone in Baltimore, I often wonder why there are so many vacant properties around. I would have never guessed that part of the answer is that an unscrupulous company is selling them to foreign investors and misrepresenting their condition until Justin Fenton uncovered the truth in his continuing investigation of ABC Capital.” — Julie Scharper

Once-segregated tennis courts now serve Black friendships and rivalries

By Jasmine Vaughn Hall

Ronnie Diggs plays tennis at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher / The Baltimore Banner)

“Jasmine Vaughn-Hall’s piece on the friendship on the Druid Hill Park tennis courts was not only a great read but a great example of community stories in Baltimore.” — Tramon Lucas

From loss to legislation: Overdose death prompts push for more fentanyl testing

By Pamela Wood

Josh Siems died on his 31st birthday from a fentanyl overdose in 2022. His loved ones are pushing to pass a law requiring emergency rooms to test for fentanyl when they order toxicology screens. (Courtesy of Melanie Yates)

“I earned the trust of the loved ones of a young man who died from substance use disorder, and wrote about how his death inspired legislation to require fentanyl testing in hospitals. Several other reporters picked up this story after me, and the bill passed.” — Pamela Wood

Four Black cowgirls from Maryland ride together again. This time, in search of sisterhood.

By Penelope Blackwell

Sandra “Pinky” Dorsey puts on her necklace before heading to the grand entry of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher / The Baltimore Banner)

“Penelope Blackwell and Jessica Gallagher’s story about the Black cowgirls introduced us to an eclectic group of women. I thought their personalities really came through in the writing and photos.” — Jasmine Vaughn-Hall

Auto thefts seem to be happening everywhere, to everyone

By Ryan Little, Greg Morton, Penelope Blackwell, Jasmine Vaughn Hall, Hugo Kugiya, Laila Milevski, Royale Bonds, Dylan Segelbaum, Brenda Wintrode and Adam Willis

Photo illustration of block of Baltimore City row houses against dark purple background, with one parked car in front and three other parked cars cut out of image to show bright teal behind. Isolated teal-colored cars randomly scattered above and below the photo of the row houses. (Laila Milevski/The Baltimore Banner. Original photos by Getty Images.)

“Ryan Little and Greg Morton lead the charge on the auto thefts package, an ambitious and swift newsroom-wide endeavor. They listened to readers and were able to formulate a data-driven series on auto thefts that both did numbers and prompted BPD to make changes before it even published!” — Brenna Smith

Shohei Ohtani’s towering home run, strong outing lead Angels to series-opening win over Orioles

By Andy Kostka

Starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, #17 of the Los Angeles Angels, works the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 15, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“Andy Kostka sprung into action to make this one of the most popular stories of the year: What kind of person would throw away a Shohei Ohtani home run ball?” — Kyle Goon

Something in the water? Black actresses with Maryland ties flourish in television and film

By John-John Williams IV

Jada Pinkett Smith, Moses Ingram, Isis King and Mo'Nique all hail from Baltimore. (Getty Images)

“My story about Black actresses with Maryland ties was an eye-opener for many readers, including successful Black actresses who had never linked the two.” — John-John Williams IV

How a series of errors cut off Baltimore’s access to $10 million in housing grants

By Hallie Miller and Emily Sullivan

Excerpts from emails from The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. (Emails from The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Photo illustration by Emma Patti Harris/The Baltimore Banner)

“Of course, the incredible Hallie Miller and Emily Sullivan get results separately, but even more so together. Their story on the city missing out on $10 million in HUD funding led to leadership resignations.” — Brenna Smith

‘I had to protect myself’: What Maryland is doing to stop kids from seeking guns

By Brenda Wintrode

Youths stand outside the vegetable garden at Green Ridge Youth Center during a tour on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Marie Machin)

“Brenda Wintrode has become our expert on juvenile crime, and traveled out to Western Maryland to learn from kids in custody about why they felt the need to carry guns.” — Pamela Wood

A year later, big changes — maybe a movie deal — for Baltimore’s longest-living Jane Doe

By Tim Prudente

Simboli Ruffin, holding her passport, stands for a portrait in her home on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Ruffin, the Baltimore woman known as “the longest-living Jane Doe,” finally discovered her true identity in 2022 following a decadeslong search and a Baltimore Banner investigation. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

“Tim Prudente’s follow up on Baltimore’s longest-living Jane Doe is literally life-changing work. Simboli notes the big and small changes a year after ... uncovering her identity, like a potential movie deal? I mean that was only made possible through the impact of Tim’s telling of this woman’s quest.” — Penelope Blackwell

Single motherhood: Raising children alone, by choice

By Leslie Streeter

Angela Washington, poses with her children, Julian, 5, and Faith, 6, for a portrait outside their house in Baltimore on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher / The Baltimore Banner)

“For stories you can’t get anywhere else, it pays to follow Leslie Streeter. Her series about single parenthood is fascinating, fresh and intimate. The second story in the series brought in perspectives I don’t know that I’ve read before.” — Hallie Miller

How a 73-year-old rec center became South Baltimore’s latest environmental battle line

By Adam Willis

Residents in Curtis Bay aren’t on board with the city’s plan to build a new recreation center at a new site. (Laila Milevski/The Baltimore Banner. Original images courtesy of the Community of Curtis Bay Association and Kylie Cooper / The Baltimore Banner)

“I wrote about why residents in Curtis Bay are rallying around a dilapidated, 73-year-old rec center, even as the city tries to push forward multimillion-dollar plans to build a new community center just a few blocks away. I tried to highlight the mistrust many residents feel toward the city as leaders direct more investment into historically overlooked parts of town.” — Adam Willis

Morgan State’s newest sport gives athletes an unexpected chance to compete at the Division I level

By Alejandro Danois

Morgan State is the first HBCU in the country to offer tumbling and acrobatics as a Division I scholarship varsity sport. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

“I enjoyed Alejandro Danois’ story explaining how the country’s first HBCU to offer Division I acrobatics and tumbling as a scholarship sport landed right in our backyard at Morgan State.” — Monique Jones

Muskrat love: Eastern Shore festival celebrates skinning and eating aquatic rodent

By Julie Scharper

Cesilee Oliver, 18 — Miss Cameron Parish 2022 from Cameron Parish, Louisiana — holds up a fresh muskrat before skinning it at the National Outdoor Show in Dorchester County, Maryland, on Feb. 25, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

“Everything Julie Scharper does is fantastic. Full stop. I loved her slice of life story about the 76th annual National Outdoor Show World Championship Muskrat Skinning Contest on the Eastern Shore, featuring photos from the wonderfully talented Kaitlin Newman.” — Dylan Segelbaum