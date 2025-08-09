A Baltimore man was convicted on Friday of fatally shooting a passenger on an MTA bus in Downtown Baltimore last year.

James Richburg, 62, was found guilty of first-degree murder and related charges in the death of 30-year-old William Womack, who was shot on Dec. 1, 2024.

Police said they responded to the scene on South Eutaw Street in the middle of the afternoon, where they found Womack suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

Investigators released an image of the suspect, later identified as Richburg, and reviewed surveillance footage from the bus, CityWatch cameras and nearby businesses showing where Richburg boarded, and where he went after the shooting.

Days later, Richburg was arrested on Dec. 9 in connection to the shooting.

Police determined that Richburg and Womack did not know each other. According to investigators, the two argued as Womack was leaving the bus after bumping into Richburg and refusing to apologize.

“We are saddened any time an act of violence occurs on our system. We express our condolences to the victim and their family,” MTA administrator Holly Arnold said in a statement after the shooting.

WJZ is a media partner with The Baltimore Banner.