Three children were killed, and two adults critically injured, in an early-morning fire at a home in West Baltimore.

The city fire union first reported the blaze around 2:45 a.m. on Twitter, saying a fire had broken out at a two-story rowhome in the 3000 block of Brighton St.

The Fire Department said around 4:30 a.m. that five people had been rescued, all in critical condition, and that the fire had been placed under control. They later said the three children had died.

Charles A. Pleasant, 65, was in a home across the street when he awoke to the fire. He said a woman ran outside yelling, “My baby, my baby!” and saw red flames shooting out of the second floor. He later saw a man being taken away from the scene on a gurney.

”That was an overwhelming fire,” Pleasant said. “I’ve seen some bad ones, but that was the worst.”

Burned belongings from inside the home were piled in the front yard late Saturday morning, including a blue and red plastic sippy cup and children’s toys.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There have been five fire deaths across Baltimore in recent days. On Thursday, someone was found dead inside a burning home in the 800 block of Bradhurst Road in North Baltimore. And the fire department reported that another victim from a fatal fire that occurred in February at a Cherry Hill apartment building died from his injuries.