3 dead in car found in Frederick County quarry

CBS Baltimore staff

Published 6/4/2023 1:03 p.m. EDT

Three people were found dead in a car at the bottom of a Quarry in Frederick County Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car in the quarry near the intersection of Lehigh Road and Peter Shriner Road around 8:35 a.m., according to a release.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed 3 fatalities. The ages and identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

