The final months of winter aren’t usually associated with frivolity, but we’ll make an exception.

This week in Howard County is all about singing and dancing the winter blues away. There’s plenty to do, from a disco revival night for adults to a family-friendly musical showcase for students.

Singer-songwriter Kyshona joins students for Slayton House show

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday

Songwriter Kyshona joins students from Wilde Lake and Long Reach high schools to perform a special family friendly show at Slayton House in Columbia, closing out the musical artist’s weeklong residency with the Howard County Public School System. During the residency, Kyshona helped students explore songwriting and tell their life stories through music. Tickets start at $25.

‘Singin’ In The Rain’ discussion at Howard Community College

7 p.m. Friday

HCC’s film department is holding a free discussion of the 1952 musical romantic comedy “Singin’ in the Rain” starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds. If you’ve never seen this MGM classic, it’s sure to put a smile on your face. Watch it at home and come ready to discuss. Register here.

Farmers market preview at Clarksville Commons

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Local growers and artisans are coming together for an early spring preview of the farmers market season. Organizers say everything at the market is grown, raised or made in the Chesapeake region. See a list of vendors here.

Caregivers retreat at Bon Secours

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Caretakers looking after someone with a long-term illness or condition often need some care, too. Organizers say this event is geared toward helping caretakers understand the spiritual or meaningful dimensions of the caregiver role. Journals are encouraged and lunch is included. Tickets begin at $70.

Mardi Gras on Main in Ellicott City

All day Saturday

The Ellicott City Partnership is hosting a Fat Tuesday celebration the New Orleans way. There will be food and drink specials as well as a Mardi Gras mask scavenger hunt and a strolling zydeco band. The event is free. Details are available here.

Sweetheart dance at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Tickets are still available for the popular annual Sweetheart Family Dance organized by Howard County Department of Recreation & Parks. The event features a live DJ, crafts and a souvenir photo for families and their kids, ages 4 to 11. Ticket packages start at $55.

Disco night at Turf Valley Resort

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday

Crack out the bell bottoms and dance the night away to a performance from Groovalicious, a disco revival band that’s committed to bringing boogie back. The event will be held in the Grand Ballroom and tickets are $20 per person.