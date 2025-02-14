Early Friday morning, between the Adult Fiction and Science Fiction sections of the Glen Burnie Library, its doors still closed to the public, a handful of couples quietly started a new chapter of their lives.

Margaret Bates, 40, a horror and paranormal romance writer, and Geneva Canino, 43, a fantasy dystopian writer, held hands as they walked down a makeshift aisle lined with plastic folding chairs. A display of paper flowers and pink-covered books about love served as a backdrop at the altar. They kissed surrounded by the works of their peers. Canino dabbed away happy tears and Bates smiled as she took photos.

Margaret Bates and Geneva Canino kiss after their wedding ceremony at the Glen Burnie Library. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

The newlyweds met years ago in an online writers group. They currently work together at Otherlands Editing, a service that provides editing and developmental coaching to writers in the genres of fantasy, romantasy, urban fantasy, paranormal romance and horror. The library was the perfect matrimonial setting for the two bibliophiles.

“We are very good at being on brand,” Bates said as she glanced around the library.

Concerned about the potential changing legal landscape for gay marriage under a new presidential administration, the couple opted to take advantage of the library’s one-time offering ahead of a larger ceremony they’ve planned for mid-June.

Margaret Bates and Geneva Canino walk down the temporary aisle between sections. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

Geneva Canino holds a bouquet made of book pages, provided by the library. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner) Brightly colored decorations and books served as a backdrop to the ceremonies. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

Libraries have always been places of inclusion, belonging and connection, said Christine Feldman, director of marketing and communications for Anne Arundel County Public Library.

This Valentine’s Day is the first time the Glen Burnie library has hosted weddings within its walls — the first of several court services as part of a partnership with the Anne Arundel County Clerk of the Court’s office to connect community members with social workers, health care resources and tax preparation.

Feldman said offering wedding ceremonies at the library was an extension of that effort, coming at a time when the country is facing deep divisions and challenges.

“We could all use more love,” she said. “This special event allows couples to exchange vows in a space that represents lifelong learning, community and acceptance for all.”

Raymond Hill III and Sheila Petree share a quiet moment at the Glen Burnie library. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

Raymond Hill III and Sheila Petree say their vows on Friday morning. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner) MK Fowler, chief deputy clerk of the Circuit Court of Anne Arundel County watches as Hill and Petree exchange rings. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Raymond Hill III, 37, and Sheila Petree, 42, also said their vows surrounded by fiction and paper flowers. The couple met five years ago in Pasadena.

Despite the empty chairs, the couple were excited.

“I’m so nervous, I’m sorry!” Hill said as he fumbled in his pocket for the ring. Excited library employees gathered around the couple, recording every moment with their smartphones.

The couple said the library was closer to them than the circuit court — and very convenient.

“You don’t need a big wedding to define a marriage,” said Hill.

