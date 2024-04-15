The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Harford County law enforcement have opened a homicide investigation after three people were found dead Monday morning at the scene of an apartment fire.

Aberdeen Police Captain Will Reiber said fire officials were dispatched around 5:34 a.m. to a “suspicious incident” in the unit block of Roosevelt Avenue, where the Highland Commons apartment complex is located. They entered a second floor apartment and found the three unnamed individuals deceased.

Reiber said the circumstances of the scene were highly suspicious without elaborating. Police were called to the scene and determined the three individuals were homicide victims. Officials have not released their cause of death.

County fire officials referred questions about the blaze to the State Fire Marshal. Representatives for the agency did not immediately respond to questions Monday morning.

This is a developing story.

