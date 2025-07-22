Two people were hospitalized after an “industrial accident” at the Northrop Grumman facility in Linthicum Heights on Tuesday afternoon.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the “industrial accident” on the 1200 block of Winterson Road at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

Capt. Jennifer Macallair of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the two people were exposed to an unknown acid or chemical. They had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Northrop Grumman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The facility, which is located just north of the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, is home to the Northrop Grumman Advanced Technology Lab, which designs and tests microelectronics.

Two buildings for the Northrop Grumman Mission Systems are also located in the facility.

