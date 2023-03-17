‘The Wire’ actor Lance Reddick dies at 60

Lance Reddick, a Baltimore native best known locally for his role as Cedric Daniels on HBO’s “The Wire,” died Friday morning.

Reddick died “suddenly,” his publicist Mia Hansen said in a statement to The Banner, attributing his death to natural causes.

Hansen directed donations in Reddick’s memory to MOMCares, a Baltimore charity providing services for high-risk Black mothers.

His death was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.com.

Reddick appeared in all five seasons of “The Wire” as Daniels, the leader of a special unit building a case against a drug crew who goes on to rise up the ranks of the Baltimore Police Department.

On Twitter, “Wire” co-star Wendell Pierce, who played detective William “Bunk” Moreland, called Reddick a “man of great strength and grace.”

“As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family,” Pierce tweeted. “An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”

The 60-year-old actor was most recently in Netflix’s “Resident Evil,” and Amazon Prime’s long-running police drama “Bosch.”

He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the ensemble for Regina King’s film “One Night in Miami.” Reddick played recurring roles on “Intelligence” and “American Horror Story” and was on the show “Bosch” for its seven-year run.

His upcoming projects include 20th Century’s remake of “White Men Can’t Jump”; “Shirley,” Netflix’s biopic of former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm; and “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.” Reddick starred in the “John Wick” franchise and was slated to appear in the spinoff “Ballerina.”

Reddick was a Yale University drama school graduate who enjoyed some success after school by landing guest or recurring roles “CSI: Miami” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” He also appeared in several movies, including “I Dreamed of Africa,” “The Siege” and “Great Expectations.”

It was on season four of “Oz,” playing a doomed undercover officer sent to prison who becomes an addict, that Reddick had a career breakthrough.

“I was never interested in television. I always saw it as a means to an end. Like so many actors, I was only interested in doing theater and film. But ‘Oz’ changed television. It was the beginning of HBO’s reign on quality, edgy, artistic stuff. Stuff that harkens back to great cinema of the ‘60s and ‘70s,” he told The Associated Press in 2011.

“When the opportunity for ‘Oz’ came up, I jumped. And when I read the pilot for ‘The Wire,’ as a guy that never wanted to be on television, I realized I had to be on this show.”

Reddick attended the prestigious Eastman School of Music, where he studied classical composition, and he played piano. His first album, the jazzy “Contemplations and Remembrances,” came out in 2011.

Reddick had a recurring role as Jeffrey Tetazoo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, on CBS’ “Intelligence.” On “American Horror Story: Coven,” Reddick portrayed Papa Legba, the go-between between humanity and the spirit world.

Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.