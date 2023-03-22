Multiple people dead and all lanes closed on I-695 near I-70 due to crash

Maryland State Police said multiple people have died and all lanes are closed on the Baltimore Beltway because of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
The Baltimore County Fire Department said the “extremely serious” crash occurred o the I-695 inner loop prior to Exit 17 for Security Boulevard. Firefighters are on the scene working to rescue people in the crash.
#BCoFD Fire & EMS crews are o/s for an extremely serious MVC, I-695 inner loop, exits 16 & 17 (Security Blvd & I-70). Multiple critical injuries. Beltway shut down in both directions; please avoid the area. DT 1245 EA pic.twitter.com/dt3tuifARA— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 22, 2023
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.