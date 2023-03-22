Multiple people dead and all lanes closed on I-695 near I-70 due to crash

Published on: March 22, 2023 1:25 PM EDT|Updated on: March 22, 2023 1:47 PM EDT

Maryland State Police said multiple people have died and all lanes are closed on the Baltimore Beltway because of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said the “extremely serious” crash occurred o the I-695 inner loop prior to Exit 17 for Security Boulevard. Firefighters are on the scene working to rescue people in the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

