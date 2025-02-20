The Amazon driver who ran over a woman in the Butchers Hill neighborhood and fled on Tuesday night turned himself in, according to Baltimore Police.

Jerome Allan Young, Jr., 26, surrendered at a Baltimore County precinct on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Young was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility and is facing charges of negligent and reckless driving. Police said additional charges are pending.

Young was driving an Amazon van on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. when he ran over a 29-year-old woman near the intersection of E. Pratt and S. Chester streets. Young got out of the truck, checked on the pedestrian then fled the scene, according to Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge.

The woman remained in the hospital as of Wednesday night, Eldridge said.

An Amazon spokesperson said Young has been suspended from delivering.

“We were made aware of this terrible incident today. The driver in question has been suspended from delivering on our behalf and we’re working with his employer and law enforcement as they investigate,” said Austin Stowe, a spokesperson for Amazon.