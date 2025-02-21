The Amazon driver who ran over a woman in the Butchers Hill neighborhood is now facing additional charges following his arrest on Thursday, according to court records.

Jerome Allan Young, Jr., 26, of Dundalk, is now charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, failure to immediately stop a vehicle at scene of an accident involving body injury, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and failure to report an accident to the police.

He turned himself in at a Baltimore County precinct on Thursday and was charged with reckless driving and negligent driving, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Young did not have a lawyer listed in online court records as of Friday evening.

Young was driving a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with an Amazon logo on Tuesday night when he ran over a 29-year-old woman near the intersection of East Pratt and South Chester streets. He briefly checked on the pedestrian and then fled the scene, according to Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

An Amazon spokesperson said Young, who has been suspended from delivering packages, was at the end of his route and heading back to the station when the hit-and-run happened.

“We’re deeply disturbed by this awful incident and our thoughts continue to be with the victim as she recovers from her injuries. We took immediate action to ensure the driver no longer delivers to Amazon customers,” said Austin Stowe, a spokesperson for Amazon, in a statement on Thursday. “We’re supporting the Baltimore Police Department and other members of law enforcement as they investigate.”

Young’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20.