A 29-year-old woman crossing the street Tuesday night in Butchers Hill was run over by an Amazon driver who got out of the truck and checked on her before fleeing the area, according to Baltimore Police.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Pratt and South Chester streets, according to Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge.

Surveillance footage from a nearby home shows how it unfolded. Moments after running the woman over, the Amazon driver got out of the truck, checked on her and then fled the scene, Eldridge said.

“We were made aware of this terrible incident today. The driver in question has been suspended from delivering on our behalf and we’re working with his employer and law enforcement as they investigate,” said Austin Stowe, a spokesperson for Amazon.

The woman, who has not been identified, is recovering from her injuries and remains hospitalized, Eldridge said.

Eldridge said that detectives have identified the vehicle tag, but she could not comment on whether police have identified the driver.