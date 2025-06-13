A 4-year-old Maryland boy and his mother have been safely located just hours after an Amber Alert was issued for the missing child, authorities said Friday.

Erica Brooks and her son, Antonio Lamar Jackson, have been located just a couple of hours after an Amber Alert was issued for the 4-year-old boy, Baltimore County Police announced.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday around 2:30 p.m. for 4-year-old Antonio, who officials say was abducted by Brooks, his biological mother. Officials said Antonio was likely in danger, and Brooks was believed to be in a crisis.

What is an Amber Alert?

An Amber Alert informs the public of “the most serious child abduction cases” through the Emergency Alert System. Amber Alerts are issued in Maryland if there’s enough descriptive information about the missing person, their alleged abductor and the suspect’s vehicle, or a child is believed to be in danger of harm or death, among other criteria.

Maryland State Police said they issued Friday’s alert for Antonio on behalf of the Baltimore County Police Department.

Amber is an acronym for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, according to the Department of Justice. The name stems from Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old Texas girl who was kidnapped and murdered in 1997. Broadcasters partnered with local law enforcement to send timely warnings of child abductions.

There were 185 Amber Alerts issued in the United States for 229 children in 2023, three of which were in Maryland, according to reports from the Justice Department.

Most of the abductors are family members, according to the DOJ’s data.

