American Red Cross will assist 22 residents displaced by Hampden fire

Published on: May 11, 2023 12:35 PM EDT|Updated on: May 11, 2023 1:38 PM EDT

Ten homes were damaged Thursday morning from a fire on Union Avenue in Hampden.
Ten homes were damaged Thursday morning from a fire on Union Avenue in Hampden. (WJZ-TV)
After a fire damaged 10 two-story rowhouses in Hampden early Thursday morning, 22 residents will now receive assistance from the American Red Cross for weeks and months to come.

Capt. Khalilah Yancey said firefighters responded to the 800 block of Union Avenue around 2:44 a.m. One resident had minor injuries, she said. Eight homes were damaged by flames, and two by smoke.

The fire was brought under control by 3:55 a.m., Yancey said. The cause is still under investigation.

Trained disaster relief volunteers from the American Red Cross are on the scene, spokesperson Ashley Henyan said.

“Our casework teams will be working those families for the foreseeable future to help get them on the road to recovery,” Henyan said.

The families will be able to access financial assistance for secure lodging, whether it be an out-of-state relative’s house or a nearby hotel, Henyan said. Funds are all provided on a case-by-case basis.

“This is just another reminder — unfortunately we get too many reminders these days — that emergencies can happen anytime and anywhere,” she said. “In this case, it was a fire emergency, and so people should remember to check the batteries in their smoke alarms and install them if they do not have them.”

penelope.blackwell@thebaltimorebanner.com

