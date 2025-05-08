A 70-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting his neighbors dog in southern Anne Arundel County last month.

Robert Anthony Harley, of Harwood, faces two counts of animal cruelty, court records show, in connection with the shooting death of an 11-month-old Belgian Malinois named Maisie.

Harley does not have an attorney listed in court records and it’s unclear whether he has been served with charging papers.

“As a result of the investigation, detectives identified a suspect who allegedly shot Maisie,” Anne Arundel County Police spokesman Marc Limansky said. “Our detectives consulted with the state’s attorney’s office and as a result of that, he was charged.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Limansky said authorities have not located the dog’s remains.

“If anyone has any information about where the dog may be, please call our district detectives at 410-222-1960,” Limansky said.

This article will be updated.