Annapolis’ $100 million overhaul of City Dock can go forward because the commission that approved the plans did not violate city law, an Anne Arundel County judge ruled.

In an opinion docketed Sunday, Circuit Judge Michael Malone ruled in favor of the Historic Preservation Commission of Annapolis, shooting down a lawsuit brought on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff who accused the commission of violating provisions of the city code when it approved the City Dock Resiliency Project.

“Having found no clear error or abuse of discretion on the part of the (Historic Preservation Commission), this Court AFFIRMS the findings and approval of the Applications by the Historic Preservation Commission,” Malone wrote, according to online court records.

C. Edward Hartman III, the attorney representing the anonymous plaintiff, could not be reached immediately for comment Monday morning.

Malone’s decision likely means Annapolis can go ahead with its City Dock project, which Mayor Gavin Buckley wants to set into action before he leaves office at the end of the year. The overhaul includes raising the height of the City Dock area, adding a park and a visitors’ center.

A spokesperson for Buckley said the mayor was not immediately available for comment Monday morning, but Buckley spoke about the plans in a March 20 interview with The Banner.

“We have the site prepped already,” said Buckley, a Democrat. “After the decision, we will start immediately doing the utility work.”

Buckley said 16 utility poles had to be moved underground, transformed into power vaults underneath sidewalks.

“We have to be ready to start on the park and raise everything after the boat show,” said Buckley, referring to the Annapolis Sailboat Show slated for Oct. 9 through 12.

This article will be updated.