The Annapolis Firefighters’ Union says the city fire department is dangerously understaffed after a medical emergency at the U.S. Naval Academy on Sunday showed the need for more medic units.

However, additional units are up to the city and its help with funding.

“The truth is we’re understaffed and we struggle daily to do our job, and they rely on the fact that we as firefighters, we make it happen one way or another, but that’s just not good enough anymore,” said Joe Pilat, the president of IAFF Local 1926.

Annapolis Acting City Manager Jaqueline Guild said the city remains open to continued discussions with the fire department and union leadership to address concerns and uphold quality emergency response.

Union president: 4 units responded to the Naval Academy

A group of Midshipmen at the Naval Academy suffered some sort of heat illness during a drill Sunday evening, which required medical attention, and left the Annapolis Fire Department spread thin.

Around 9 p.m., all four of the Annapolis Fire Department’s medical units responded to treat six Midshipmen, who were suffering from heat-related issues. Meanwhile, the union president said the rest of the city was left without coverage.

“If we had the staffing that we had been asking for for years, we would have had another medic unit in service, a fifth medic unit, and we would have still had coverage for the city of Annapolis,” Pilat said.

Pilat says that far too often, the city is left without available fire units.

“Usually multiple times a week, every medic unit in the city is on a transport, at the hospital, and we’re waiting on mutual aid partners to assist us,” Pilat said. “It can cause significant delays when we are out of paramedic units.”

Pilat says the union frequently raises the issue at City of Annapolis Council meetings.

Guild told WJZ that the Annapolis Fire Department received a funding enhancement of around $2.2 million for Fiscal Year 2026, which started on July 1.

However, Pilat says that only covers the costs of doing business, including the contractually obligated increase in salaries and benefits ($1,082,400), replacing ballistic vests, cardiac monitors, and SCBA cylinders ($395,000), and boiler replacements ($785,400). It does not include the 10 positions the fire department needs to put another medic unit in service and meet National Fire Protection Association recommendations.

City defends budget decisions

Pilat said that EMS billing is projected to bring in nearly $4 million this year, but none of that money gets reinvested into the fire department. He said the money instead goes into the general fund.

Guild said in a statement, “While we recognize that the fire union has advocated for additional staffing resources, budget decisions must balance many critical needs across all city departments.”

