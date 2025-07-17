A man who was shot over the Fourth of July weekend in Annapolis has died from his injuries, city police said.

Raishaun Mason, 23, died Monday, more than a week after he was shot in the city’s Bay Ridge Gardens community, Annapolis Police spokesman Kortlan Jackson said.

Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. on July 6 to the unit block of Bens Drive following reports of a shooting, Jackson said.

Upon arrival, he said, officers found Mason suffering from “an injury consistent with a gunshot wound.”

Medics took Mason to a hospital, but his condition was considered grave, according to Jackson.

Detectives have identified a person of interest in Mason’s killing, but Jackson said the department was not prepared to identify the suspected shooter because the investigation continues.

Mason’s killing marks the fourth homicide of the year in Annapolis.