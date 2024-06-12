The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

A sea of T-shirts bearing the likenesses of Mario Mireles Ruiz, 27; his father Nicolas Mireles, 55; and their friend Christian Segovia Jr., 24, surrounded Lawyers Mall in front of the Maryland State House. A loudspeaker nestled in a baby stroller played “El Rey” by Vicente Fernández as their loved ones walked down Main Street, towards a vigil at the City Dock in downtown Annapolis.

They were there to remember the lives of the three men one year after what police say was an outburst of violence by a man living with his mother near the Ruiz home. They were led to the vigil by Mario Mireles’ mother, Harcinia Ruiz.

The three men died and three others were wounded on the night of June 11, 2023. Police say it stemmed from a dispute over parking on Paddington Place, the latest of many disagreements between Ruiz family members and neighbor Charles Robert Smith. The families say it was more than that — hate aimed at the victims because their families are from Mexico, El Salvador and Peru.

“Sadly, we cannot negate the fact that this was evidently a hate crime. This was not an an issue of a targeted attack or people beefing with each other,” said Julian Segovia, Christian’s brother. “No, this happened because five Latinos and a Black individual were shot. Not for any other reason except for their identity for who they are.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Julian Segovia added that performative actions do not lead to change.

“How many Latino and Black young individuals should keep getting shot and be put through trauma for them to finally do something? That’s my question. When is it gonna stop?” he asked.

Julian Segovia, the brother of Christian Segovia Jr., 24, carries a poster of him on June 11, 2024, the one-year anniversary of his death. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Loved ones of Mario Mireles Ruiz, 27; his father Nicolas Mireles, 55; and their friend Christian Segovia Jr., 24, walk down Main Street toward City Dock for a vigil on June 11, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Harcinia Ruiz, mother of Mario Mireles, carries a photo of him as she walks to City Dock. She is accompanied by Nelcy Goss, Mario's sister. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

“I’m living right now for my son. I am surviving because of my grandkids,” said Harcinia Ruiz. “I don’t want another family to go through what I went through. I’m asking for justice, please,” she said.

“I want to see him [Charles Robert Smith] spend the rest of his life in jail. I want to see that. I know it won’t bring my son back, but that needs to happen,” she said while addressing upwards of 150 attendees at City Dock.

Smith has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and hate crimes. The trial is set for early next year.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Harcinia Ruiz, mother of Mario Mireles Ruiz, 27, cries as she speaks to TV media on the one-year anniversary of her son's death on June 11, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Eric Mireles, 17, the son of Nicolas Mireles and brother of Mario Mireles, spoke about his father and what the past year has been like as his much younger siblings ran around him. One small sister embraced him around his waist in a silent show of support.

“On June 11, me and my family had one last laugh with my father. I can’t get it out of my head and it really hurts because he’s gone,” he said. Eric Mireles’ voice shook as he spoke about that night one year ago.

“He was an amazing father. [That night] he tried to be an amazing father, but his life was taken. He was just trying to help his son that was dying. Why does he get killed for trying to save his son?” he asked the crowd.

“Father’s Day is coming up. They [Nicolas Mireles’ children] don’t have a father to celebrate. So I’m gonna try to be the best father figure I can for them,” Eric Mireles said.

Eric Mireles speaks about his father, Nicolas Mireles, 55, during a vigil on the one-year anniversary of his death on June 11, 2024, as his little sister hugs him. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Eric Mireles plays with a younger sibling during a vigil on June 11, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Christian Segovia’s family sat quietly until it was their turn to speak. His father, who is also named Christian, spoke to the crowd about the generosity of his son, someone who always feeding people. “Why do you do that?” he asked him. His son responded, “Well, why not? It is the right thing to do.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Segovia’s sister, Mariana, described hearing her mother’s cries after learning her brother had been fatally shot, describing it as the most terrifying sound she had ever heard. She talked about having to help her father bury his son and spoke of how her brother became a mechanic and helped his community when they couldn’t afford to take their cars to the shop.

Christian Segovia was a mechanic who lent his skills to his community when they were in need. (photo courtesy of Nelcy Goss) Christian Segovia was also praised as a present and loving father. (photo courtesy of Nelcy Goss)

“He was always present. There wasn’t a time he wouldn’t be there if you needed him,” she said.

When Christian Segovia was killed, he had a baby girl on the way. Her name is Sophia. “Even though Sophia will never know her father, never get to take a picture with him, or hold his hand, she was loved by him. I will make sure Sophia grows up knowing who her father truly was,” Mariana Segovia said.

Loved ones spoke for about an hour before unveiling a portrait of Mario Mireles painted by artist Jeff Huntington. The children passed out white envelopes that opened to reveal butterflies, which surrounded the crowd, landing on foreheads, noses and hands. The sun set as the men’s loved ones hugged, laughed and cried.

Once the sun disappeared beneath the sailboats dotting the water, candles were lit and a moment of silence was observed.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Baltimore Banner columnist Rick Hutzell contributed to this story.

Maira Mendrano released a butterfly into the sky on the one-year anniversary of the death of loved ones on June 11, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A portrait of Mario Mireles Ruiz by Jeff Huntington is unveiled on the one-year anniversary of his death on June 11, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Loved ones of Mario Mireles Ruiz, 27; his father Nicolas Mireles, 55; and their friend Christian Segovia Jr., 24, lit candles and held a moment of silence on the one-year anniversary of their deaths on June 11, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)