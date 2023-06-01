41,000 affected by power outages in Anne Arundel County, BGE reports

CBS News Baltimore

Published 6/1/2023 4:31 p.m. EDT, Updated 6/1/2023 5:58 p.m. EDT

Annapolis, Maryland, USA downtown view over Main Street with the State House.
A downtown view of Annapolis, Maryland, over Main Street. (SeanPavonePhoto)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Crews are working to restore power to thousands of households in Anne Arundel County.

BGE is reporting 41,000 power outages in the county, with more than 26,000 of those outages in the Annapolis area.

The City of Annapolis said traffic lights across the city are affected.

“Power is out around the City of Annapolis,” the City of Annapolis tweeted. “Please treat intersections as four-way stops. Use caution and be patient. Will update with information from BGE as it becomes available.”

In a statement, BGE said its “best information” is the outages are the result of issues at the Cedar Park substation.

Annapolis Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier said BGE expects to have power restored by 6:30 p.m.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.