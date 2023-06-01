41,000 affected by power outages in Anne Arundel County, BGE reports

Crews are working to restore power to thousands of households in Anne Arundel County.
BGE is reporting 41,000 power outages in the county, with more than 26,000 of those outages in the Annapolis area.
The City of Annapolis said traffic lights across the city are affected.
Power is out around the City of Annapolis. Please treat intersections as four-way stops. Use caution and be patient. Will update with information from BGE as it becomes available.— CityofAnnapolis (@CityofAnnapolis) June 1, 2023
“Power is out around the City of Annapolis,” the City of Annapolis tweeted. “Please treat intersections as four-way stops. Use caution and be patient. Will update with information from BGE as it becomes available.”
In a statement, BGE said its “best information” is the outages are the result of issues at the Cedar Park substation.
Annapolis Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier said BGE expects to have power restored by 6:30 p.m.