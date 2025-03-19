An adult was killed and a child wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning on Clay Street in Annapolis, leading officials to lock down several facilities in the area, Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson told The Baltimore Banner.

Jackson said “gunfire erupted” on Clay Street around 7:45 a.m., prompting police to respond en masse to the area. A child was shot in the foot and an adult died after being shot, he said.

“It’s a very active scene now,” said Jackson, who added that he and his command staff were on the way to the area. “I’ve asked for Anne Arundel County’s help.”

He said detectives were already reviewing footage that possibly captured the incident, trying to identify the shooter or shooters.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a post on social media that the county government building in Annapolis, the Arundel Center, and the nearby Whitmore Parking Garage, which is on Clay Street, had been closed “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Law enforcement is actively responding and remains on the scene,” Pittman said. “We are in close coordination with public safety officials during this time. The safety of our employees, visitors, and community is our highest priority.”

A separate social media post from an Anne Arundel County government account said those facilities had reopened around 9 a.m.

“The whole area’s been locked down until we get a handle on things,” Jackson said.

This story will be updated.