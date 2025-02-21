Two people died in a townhouse fire late Thursday in an Annapolis-area community along the South River, county fire officials said.

Anne Arundel County fire officials did not identify the victims.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded about 9:48 p.m. Thursday to the 900 block of Riversedge Circle, where they found a middle-of-the-row townhouse “well involved in fire,” the agency said in a news release.

“An immediate fire attack was performed along with a simultaneous search for occupants,” fire officials said.

Firefighters found two people inside, according to the news release. Medics took one person to a local hospital, with officials describing their injuries as life-threatening.

It’s unclear whether firefighters took the second person to a hospital. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions.

“Both occupants of the home have succumbed to their injuries,” the department said.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze, which they described as accidental.

Fire officials asked the Red Cross to help residents of an adjoining townhouse and their pets. It is unclear whether those people were displaced by the fire, but nobody else was injured, according to the fire department.