Anne Arundel County residents hoping to pay their utility or tax bills will have to pay by phone or at a county cashier’s office, for now, as officials grapple with the fallout from a cyberattack over the weekend.

Some systems are still being disrupted by the county’s response to the cyberattack, which officials have released few details about.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement that officials are still investigating the incident with “public safety officials, cybersecurity specialists, and each department.” The Democrat’s office has declined to say which law enforcement agency, or agencies, are probing the attack.

“While we have made some progress with securing and restoring our systems,” Pittman said, “we cannot share more details about the incident yet for several reasons: we are still working to understand the scope and impact of the incident, we do not want to potentially provide information to the potential threat actors, and we are working to recover from the incident as quickly as we can.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“When it is prudent to do so,” Pittman continued, “we intend to share the full details surrounding the incident, including how it happened, departments and systems that were specifically impacted, as well as what we are doing to learn from the incident and to prepare for the future.”

Pittman said most services for residents have been restored and, in the case of those still impacted by the attack, officials have “established manual processes.”

While residents can’t pay their bills online, they can pay by phone with a credit card or e-check. Residents also can pay with cash or check at one of the county cashier’s offices, which are located at the following addresses:

44 Calvert St., Annapolis, MD 21401

101 North Crain Hwy., Glen Burnie, MD 21061

2664 Riva Rd. Annapolis, MD 21401

Pittman’s office said residents who are worried about the due date of their water or tax bills can call the county Office of Finance at 410-222-1734. The county will “make accommodations” for late payments related to disruptions to systems caused by the cyberattack.