A memorial service in Glen Burnie devolved into chaos Monday evening when gunfire erupted during a fight, Anne Arundel County Police said.

One person, a 31-year-old man, was shot once in the area of his upper thigh, department spokesperson Marc Limansky said.

Medics with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department took the injured man to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to police. Officials described the man’s injury as non-life-threatening.

Officers with the police department’s Northern District Station went to the first block of Brooks Terrace Road in Glen Burnie around 7:45 p.m. in response to a report of a shooting. Police said a K-9 unit accompanied the officers.

“It was kind of a crowd that needed to be calmed down and get things organized when the officers got there,” Limansky said. “Obviously people were upset. They had this thing erupt and [the officers] had to get things calmed down.”

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that people had gathered for a memorial service for the owner of the house there.

Multiple men began arguing outside, Limansky said, and “at some point someone withdrew a handgun, people tried to intervene and then the shot was fired.”

“The shooter fled immediately,” Limansky added.

After calming the crowd, Limansky said, officers talked to people about what they had seen.

“People were not very forthcoming with information that night,” the spokesperson said. “They’re working on it. It’s very active right now.”