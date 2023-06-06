Anne Arundel County officials vote to ban retail distribution of plastic bags

Anne Arundel County officials voted on Monday to pass the plastic bag ban.

The ban on the retail distribution of plastic bags passed 6-1 during the county council session.

“The county residents care about our trees, they care about our forest, they care about the waterways,” said JoAnne Zooler, from Glen Burnie. “We’ve seen a 6-to-1 vote of County Council, which is very unusual and shows strong support from the council.”

The vote came after several delays at previous meetings.

Prior to the vote, the “Bring Your Own Plastic Bag Reduction Act” was amended four times since it was first introduced in March.

The bill falls under a hybrid model. Most plastic bags will be banned and stores would be required to charge 10 cents for a paper bag.

“I really appreciate when we can work cooperatively and in a bipartisan fashion,” Anne Arundel County Councilwoman Lisa D. B. Rodvien said.

The goal is to move people towards bringing their own bags to stores and encourage changes in shopping behaviors.

Last month, an exemption was passed for restaurants.

Supporters of the bill say it is a step in the right direction to protect the environment, while those against the plastic bag ban say they want a choice.

“We don’t need to add to our list of constraints, please stop,” one resident previously told WJZ. “Our citizens enjoy the product of choice. We are becoming more recycle friendly so I think a preference should be recommended.”

“Plastic is not good for living things, that’s why I support banning the distribution of plastic bags in Anne Arundel County,” another resident said.

Similar plastic bag bans are already in effect in jurisdictions across the state like Baltimore City, as well as Baltimore and Howard counties.

The new policy takes effect on January 1.

While many of the people who attended the council meeting were in favor of the bag ban, a representative from Clean Water Action had concerns low-income families wouldn’t be able to afford the extra cost.

“Exempt folks who are using snap and WIC benefits because I was personally on WIC when my first child was born and I can tell you I did not have enough money to spend,” said Gabrielle Sanchez, from Clean Water Action.

Failure to abide by the ban is a Class C civil offense.