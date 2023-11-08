Anne Arundel County is playing with fire. Playing with names for a fireboat, that is.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department has launched a contest to name its two new Defiant NXT monohull pilothouse fireboats.

Sure, it’s only been a few years since the British government got stuck with a polar research ship named R.R.S. Boaty McBoatface after trusting the people of the internet to choose a name. But the Arundel fire department must be full of optimists who believe folks won’t, uh, burn them.

The county did set a few parameters, though. Only those who live or teach school in the county are allowed to submit entries. One boat will be named by a county resident and one by a fire department employee. Names that are “deemed inappropriate” will be discarded. But that still leaves you lots of room for creativity.

So what’s it gonna be? Anne A. Rundel? Glen Noburnie? Severna Spark? Chesapeake Bae?

You have until Nov. 30 to submit your suggestion. The fire department will share submissions and collect votes on social media.

Winners won’t get any sort of financial reward, but they will be invited to the christening ceremony and see their idea “affixed permanently” to the boat.