Anne Arundel County Police on Monday identified a 67-year-old landscaper from Annapolis as the person authorities found dead May 24 in a vehicle that was engulfed in flames in Davidsonville.

Investigators still don’t know what motivated the pair of teens they arrested Saturday in the killing of Edward Stephen Koza, who authorities found in a burning car outside of his landscaping business at 600 W. Central Avenue.

Jonah Michael Poole and Kylee Alyssa Dakes, both 18, have both been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and arson. Their attorneys could not be reached immediately for comment.

Officers took Poole and Dakes into custody Saturday at a residence in the unit block of Bethel Lane in Harwood, according to police.

Online court records show Poole was ordered held without bond Monday morning, while Dakes has a bail review in the afternoon.

Firefighters and police officers responded around 9:25 p.m. May 24 to 600 W. Central Ave., finding “a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot of a commercial business,” police said.

When firefighters extinguished the flames, police said, they noticed human remains in the scorched vehicle’s passenger compartment.

At the time, they could not identify the person. Police said the remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

While pathologists have not yet determined how Koza died, they ruled his death a homicide, according to police.

“Through investigative means,” police said, detectives identified Poole and Dakes as suspects.

“This investigation remains active and ongoing,” police said. “Although an arrest has been made, detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.”

This article will be updated.