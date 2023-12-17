Anne Arundel County Police responded to a barricade situation prompted by a shooting in Severn, on Saturday.

Police said the domestic-related shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Blue Jay Court.

The barricade situation ended around 1 p.m. At that point, one of the two individuals at home had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. A female with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was inside the home, according to authorities.

“The only thing that was going through my head was everyone should probably stay away from the windows because we don’t know what could happen at this point,” said a neighborhood resident who goes by the name of Keonya.

People who lived in the area told WJZ that they heard officers using a loudspeaker to try to communicate with the suspected shooter.

“I just heard this loud noise — someone talking — and I woke up,” a neighborhood resident who goes by the name of Kim said. “I was like: What is that? I looked out my window. I saw the whole street was blocked off. Police were asking people to go back inside their homes. I was just, like, who are they looking for? They were saying his name, but I wasn’t sure who they were talking about.”

WJZ’s Caroline Foreback saw investigators remove a body from the home around 4:15 p.m.

That person’s next of kin has been notified of the incident, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

“It’s very unfortunate. Stuff like this usually doesn’t happen here,” Keonya said. “I’ve been here over 20 years. It’s fairly quiet, a pretty good community.”