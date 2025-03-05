Anne Arundel County Police responded to “reports of multiple individuals shot” in Severn on Tuesday night, the department said.

The Police Department said in a social media post just before 8 p.m. that officers were in the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn responding to a shooting.

“Please avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to operate safely,” the department said.

Reached by phone, a police spokesperson said they had no information about the shooting yet.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

This article will be updated.