Anne Arundel County Police responded to “reports of multiple individuals shot” in Severn on Tuesday night, the department said.
The Police Department said in a social media post just before 8 p.m. that officers were in the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn responding to a shooting.
“Please avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to operate safely,” the department said.
Reached by phone, a police spokesperson said they had no information about the shooting yet.
This article will be updated.
