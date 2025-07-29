Two teens are facing charges after police said they kicked in the door of a Maryland home in what may be associated with a TikTok challenge.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 7900 block of Sutherland Court for a reported burglary around 3:15 a.m. on Monday. Once on the scene, a homeowner told police that her door was kicked in and her door frame was damaged.

The 14- and 13-year-old boys were found nearby, police said.

Shortly after, a second homeowner in the 3500 block of Old Crown Drive reported that the two teens had attempted to kick in their door.

Both teens were identified and charged, according to officers.

Police suspect possible TikTok challenge

While the crime may seem isolated, Justin Mulcahy, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, believes it could be part of a nationwide TikTok trend.

“It’s concerning all the way around,” Mulcahy said. “We believe — based on how this was done — that this was potentially a door-kick challenge that’s going on nationally.”

According to Mulcahy, teens across the country are participating in the challenge where they kick in the doors of homes during early morning hours.

“Who knows for what reason other than to videotape themselves doing this,” Mulcahy added.

Mulcahy is urging parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of participating, saying the startling action could escalate into violence or tragedy.

“What may seem like a funny prank to a child is not,” Mulcahy said. “And you’re infringing on someone’s right by being on their property.”

He emphasized that participants could face criminal charges or homeowners could take action.

“There could be a reaction,” Mulcahy said. “We want to avoid that. We don’t want any violent encounters.”

