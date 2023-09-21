Baltimore County residents have come across antisemitic graffiti and white supremacist flyers in the days leading up to one of the most important religious holidays on the Jewish calendar: Yom Kippur.

Brad Kauffman said his mother was visiting the United Hebrew Cemetery in Rosedale when she made the discovery.

“She discovered this swastika on the door, and she was just horrified to see this at the cemetery where her parents and grandparents and great-grandparents are buried,” Kauffman said.

A bright red swastika and other defaming graffiti were spray painted on the door.

“It makes me so angry and just so sad someone had the gall to spread this message and vandalize this cemetery, which is supposed to be a solemn place of rest for someone,” Kauffman said.

The Baltimore County Police Department is actively investigating the incident, according to authorities. Also, a nearby synagogue is working to remove the graffiti.

Across the county, another neighborhood was targeted, too.

“This morning, I was driving down the street after checking my mail and was about to turn and saw a sign plastered that I’ve never seen before,” said Robbie Leonard, a former Democratic candidate for state’s attorney.

I'll be making an official complaint, but wanted to share this here, too. This is on the corner of Padonia Road and York Road. No white supremacists in Timonium. I couldn't rip this shit off, but hopefully @BaltCoGov @BaltCoExec @BaltCoPolice @guyton42b can. pic.twitter.com/yzwKmAPsE0 — Robbie Leonard (@RobbieLeonardSA) September 20, 2023

Leonard had spotted sign for the white nationalist organization Patriot Front at the intersection of York and Padonia roads in Timonium. “Reclaim America,” it reads.

“I knew it was a white supremacist organization trying to recruit people who live in the area,” he said.

Within hours of the sign sighting, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said that it had been removed.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

He noted that “hate has no place in Baltimore County.”

Thank you for bringing this to our attention - it has been removed.



Hate has no place in Baltimore County. Leaders have a responsibility to reject bigotry in any form and we stand alongside ALL members of our diverse communities to denounce this shameful display of intolerance. https://t.co/h3C2zzGfUi pic.twitter.com/04BhRXgauX — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) September 20, 2023

Kauffman said both incidents are rooted in hate—a message he hopes will not prevail.

“We need to stop spreading hate in this country,” he said.