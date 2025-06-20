Local activists will host a rally and march Friday evening “demanding justice” for Bilal “BJ” Abdullah, the beloved arabber fatally shot in Upton by police on Tuesday.

The event, organized by the Baltimore Rapid Response Network, will begin at 6 p.m. at the corner of West North and Pennsylvania avenues. The network, a progressive grassroots organization that has coordinated similar gatherings, urged attendees to “honor the family’s request to keep the rally peaceful.”

Abdullah was a local icon, a longtime member of Baltimore’s famed but waning community of horse and cart produce vendors. Abdullah was the son of an arabber and for years brought fresh fruits and vegetables to the city’s food deserts.

Though he quit a few years ago because of health issues, Abdullah still frequented the neighborhood where one of the city’s horse stables remains.

Police have not officially named Abdullah as the victim of the shooting, but family and witnesses identified him. The names of the officers involved have not been released by police.

On Tuesday, Abdullah was standing on a street corner when approached by police in an unmarked cruiser, authorities said. The officers, who believed Abdullah was armed, attempted to speak to him from the vehicle, according to police.

An officer then got out of the car and began following Abdullah, who was wearing a crossbody bag and allegedly shifted it from back to front before running away.

Police said that Abdullah shot at officers while they were chasing him, and three shot at him. One officer, an eight-year veteran of the department, was shot in the foot and taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.

Authorities did not say who fired first, but the attorney general’s office said the three officers shot at Abdullah after he pointed a gun at them.

A chaotic and tense scene unfolded after the shooting. Bystanders called the incident police brutality and confronted officers. In the end, dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the area, and videos of the confrontations flooded social media.

Authorities are expected to release body camera footage and other information in the coming days.

Baltimore Banner reporters Justin Fenton, Tim Prudente, Liz Bowie, Darreonna Davis, Cody Boteler and Clara Longo de Freitas contributed reporting.