The names and information of victims of sexual abuse by members of the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore may have been compromised by a cybersecurity breach in early March, according to court documents filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

The United States Trustees Program, which oversees bankruptcy cases for the U.S. Justice Department, says Berkeley Research Group informed them of a cyber breach on April 28, nearly two months after the discovery of the incident.

WYPR is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. To read the complete story, visit wypr.org.