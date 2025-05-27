A global advisory firm that’s involved in the Archdiocese of Baltimore bankruptcy case reports that its experts have not found any evidence that data stolen during a cybersecurity breach has appeared on the internet.

In a letter dated on Friday, Timothy Karcher, a partner at Proskauer Rose LLP, wrote on behalf of Berkeley Research Group LLC that the company paid the “threat actor” and received a “destruction log” along with a representation that the data has been deleted.

The FBI is investigating the crime, Karcher said. The firm, he said, has not found any evidence that the perpetrators specifically sought out the data in 12 bankruptcy cases that relate to sexual abuse.

Karcher said the company “takes this matter very seriously.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Our response has been robust and remains ongoing,” Karcher said. “We are cognizant of the importance of this issue to many varied constituencies — most importantly the individuals whose data may have been exposed — and will continue to work to provide transparency to the greatest extent possible under these unfortunate circumstances."

Berkeley Research Group serves as the financial adviser to the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, which represents survivors in the bankruptcy case.

The company reported that it discovered the issue on March 2 after detecting suspicious activity on its network. The firm filed a notice on April 29 in the Archdiocese of Baltimore bankruptcy case.

The FBI could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore filed for bankruptcy in 2023 right before a new state law that would have opened the church up to a flood of lawsuits was set to take effect.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Child Victims Act of 2023 eliminated time limits for people who endured sexual abuse as children to file lawsuits and hold institutions that enabled their victimization accountable.

Lawmakers this year reduced the amount of damages that survivors can win. The change will apply to claims filed on or after June 1.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michelle M. Harner is now allowing survivors to file lawsuits in the event the bankruptcy falls through to protect their right to seek the original, higher amount of damages.