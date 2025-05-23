Unless you really have to, avoid driving through downtown Baltimore this weekend. There will be a lot going on in the city with Artscape, Maryland Deathfest and the Festival of India taking place — and that’s not even the full list of events.

With pleasant weather in the forecast for the weekend, there’s sure to be lots of people out having fun. But with all that comes traffic, road closures and parking restrictions.

If you do need to drive, make sure to plan ahead to avoid gnarly tickets and traffic.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation has announced several traffic changes for the busy Memorial Day weekend. Here’s a rundown of what to expect, by event.

Artscape

Parking restrictions began on Tuesday in preparation for Artscape, the city’s free outdoor art festival. Cars parked on the following streets from now through Monday could be ticketed and towed, according to DOT:

East Saratoga Street between Holliday Street and North Gay Street.

JFX A Lot between North Gay Street and Pleasant Street.

JFX B Lot between Pleasant Street and Guilford Avenue.

Mercy Lot between Holliday Street and Guilford Avenue.

Sheriff Lot between Holliday Street and Guilford Avenue.

Parking on these streets will be restricted starting Friday at 2 p.m. through Monday:

North Gay Street, between East Baltimore Street and East Lexington Street.

East Fayette Street, between Holliday Street and President Street.

East Fayette Street, between Holliday Street and North Gay Street.

North Frederick Street, between East Fayette Street and East Lexington Street.

Holliday Street, between East Baltimore Street and East Fayette Street.

Holliday Street, between East Lexington Street and East Saratoga Street.

Holliday Street, between East Saratoga Street and East Pleasant Street.

Guilford Avenue, between East Pleasant Street and East Saratoga Street.

East Lexington Street, between Holliday Street and North Frederick Street.

East Lexington Street, between Holliday Street and North Gay Street.

There will also be several streets closed starting Friday afternoon through Monday:

East Fayette Street closed from President Street to Guilford Avenue.

North Gay Street closed from East Baltimore Street to East Saratoga Street.

Holliday Street closed from East Baltimore Street to Pleasant Street.

Pleasant Street closed from Fallsway to Guilford Avenue.

Pleasant Street Ramp closed at SB JFX.

East Lexington Street closed from Guilford Avenue to North Frederick Street.

North Frederick Street closed from East Fayette Street to East Lexington Street.

Dickey Place closed from Guilford Avenue to Holliday Street.

East Saratoga Street closed from Holliday Street to North Gay Street.

Maryland Deathfest

Maryland Deathfest, which will have five stages including Power Plant Live, Nevermore Hall and Soundstage, started on Thursday. Here are the streets affected, according to DOT:

Water Street will be closed from Frederick Street to Market Place starting Thursday at 10 a.m. through Monday at 4 a.m.

Market Place will be closed from Water Street to Pratt Street starting Thursday at 10 a.m. through Monday at 4 a.m.

Festival of India and Parade

The parade will kick off at noon on Saturday at McKeldin Square and go south along Light Street, then east along Key Highway. Here are the traffic modifications in preparation for the festival, according to DOT:

Northbound Light Street right lane will be closed between Pratt and Camden streets starting Friday at 7 p.m. through Saturday at 7 p.m.

The west side of Covington Street curb lane will be closed between Key Highway and Cross Street on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Northbound Light Street will be closed between Lee Street and Key Highway on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Eastbound Conway Street will be closed between Charles and Light streets from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sowebo Art and Music Festival

The festival will take place on Sunday at the Historic Hollins Market, but several roads will be closed the evening before. Here are the traffic modifications starting Saturday at 5 p.m. through Sunday at 11:59 p.m., according to DOT:

South Carlton Street will be closed between West Baltimore and West Lombard streets.

South Carrollton Street will be closed between West Baltimore and West Lombard streets.

South Arlington Street will be closed between West Baltimore and West Lombard streets.

South Stockton Street will be closed between West Baltimore and West Lombard streets.

Hollins Street will be closed between South Carey and South Schroeder streets.

Booth Street will be closed between South Carey and South Schroeder streets.

Boyd Street will be closed between Arlington Street and 1033 Boyd Street.

Baltimore Orioles game

Several roads will be closed or restricted early next week due to Orioles home games. The following streets will be closed starting Tuesday through Thursday:

Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden streets.

Camden Street from Howard to Russell streets.

Hamburg Street from Russell to Leadenhall streets.

And parking will be restricted during the same time on the following streets:

East side of Eutaw Street from Pratt to Lombard streets.

North side of Conway Street from Charles to Sharp streets.

East side of Greene Street from Lombard Street to Washington Boulevard.

North side of Pratt Street from Greene Street to Paca Street.

Other activities

In addition to all the events, there will also be traffic modifications for road work and other activities. According to DOT: