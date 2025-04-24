A day after a deadly police-involved shooting unfolded in an Arbutus neighborhood, new details emerged about the man reportedly wearing a ski mask and firing arrows at passing cars who was fatally shot, officials said.

Two Baltimore County Police officers encountered the man around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of Leeds Avenue. It ended with one of the officers shooting the man, according to the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

Neither the identity of the involved officers nor the victim have been released by officials. But WJZ spoke to relatives of the man killed, who have identified him as Arvel Jones Sr.

“At that moment, he just might not have had his medication, but that doesn’t make it right for you to take his life,” Arvel Jones Jr. told WJZ-TV about his dad, who the son said was possibly experiencing a mental health episode. “[He’s] never been a violent person, never been a violent guy, truthfully, never would hurt a fly.”

The Independent Investigation Division of the attorney general’s office is overseeing the investigation and was on the scene Wednesday. The shooting shook the small community and put three nearby schools on lockout, meaning classes and other movement persisted while the outside was secured.

The Baltimore County Police Department released a statement Wednesday, saying the involved officers come from the Wilkens Precinct, where officers last month exchanged gunfire with a 27-year-old man in the parking lot.

That shooting happened on the afternoon of March 13 after Andrew Britt walked into the Wilkens Precinct and spoke with an officer. He then wandered into the parking lot and talked with another officer before shooting at him. The officer, Jordan Riddick, fired back, and both he and Britt were hospitalized.

Britt is being held without bail and facing first-degree assault and attempted murder and firearm violation charges, according to online court documents.

The IID investigated 22 fatal officer-involved incidents in Maryland last year, according to data from the attorney general’s office.

The IID investigated three fatal officer-involved incidents last year in Baltimore County, tying them with Baltimore City. Montgomery County had the most with four.

The attorney general declined to bring charges against Baltimore County Police officers in all three of the incidents last year.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.