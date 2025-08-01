Ocean City officials are investigating the cause of carbon monoxide exposure at a beachfront hotel that sickened 17 people on Friday morning.

Four people were hospitalized and 13 were treated Friday for carbon monoxide exposure at Ashore Resort & Beach Club, Ocean City Fire Department officials said on social media. Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. and soon had to call for more emergency response resources due to how many people required medical evaluation.

The cause of the incident is being investigated by Ocean City’s fire marshal, building inspectors and representatives from the gas company, officials said in a statement.

Ashore Hotel is a beachfront resort with 250 guest rooms located at 10100 Coastal Highway. Before being bought by Certares Real Estate Management, Monomoy Property Ventures and Highlands Investments in 2022, it was known as Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort.

The property opened in May 2023 and was ranked as one of the Top 10 Best New Hotels of 2024 by USA Today. The hotel had a lineup of entertainment this month that was slated to begin just before firefighters got the carbon monoxide alarm.

Representatives for the hotel could not immediately be reached for comment.

This article will be updated.