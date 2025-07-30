Authorities have identified the 18-year-old who drowned at Assateague Island as Crescencio Lucas Chavez Velasquez of Virginia. Another swimmer, who has not been identified, survived the incident.

Lifeguards responded to two water rescues near the Chincoteague Beach parking lot last week, after a relative ran down the parking lot to alert them.

Velasquez and the other swimmer were struggling about 150 yards south of the lifeguarded zone of the seashore, according to the National Park Service.

Velasquez was unresponsive when pulled from the water, which prompted CPR. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The National Park Service urges swimmers at Assateague Island to stay close to shore and to be aware of winds and currents.

There are no lifeguards on duty at Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland, though Assateague Island State Park in Maryland has them. The Virginia section of the national seashore has lifeguards on duty from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Maryland Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, both Democrats, have said federal budget cuts and hiring freezes from the Trump administration are putting lives at risk because of lifeguard vacancies.

This article may be updated.