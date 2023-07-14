Mayor Brandon Scott announces he’s expecting his first child with girlfriend Hana Pugh

The first-term Democrat shared news that he was becoming a dad in an Instagram post on Friday. The baby is due in early 2024.

Published 7/14/2023 10:19 a.m. EDT, Updated 7/14/2023 11:19 a.m. EDT

Instagram screenshot of an announcement from Mayor Brandon Scott. (Instagram)
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott shared some good news on Friday morning: he and girlfriend Hana Pugh are expecting a baby in early 2024.

Scott, 39, publicly announced the pregnancy in a series of social media posts. “Baltimore Baby Charm is on the way,” he wrote, before asking followers whether they think the baby will be a boy or a girl.

Scott and Pugh have made several public appearances in recent months, rare for the very private mayor, who has not brought a partner into the spotlight during his mayoral tenure.

She attended the screening of a new documentary about his political career, traveled with him to Las Vegas for a shopping centers conference attended by much of Maryland’s political class, and wore matching outfits with him to the Preakness Stakes.

Scott also shared at a news conference Friday that he closed on his first home in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Hamilton.

Mayor Brandon Scott arrives at the 148th Preakness Stakes.

Mayor Brandon Scott arrives at the 148th Preakness Stakes. (Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner)

Pugh is the operations director at Bmore Empowered, a city nonprofit that serves programming for Black girls and women, which will open a storefront on Howard Street through the Downtown BOOST (Black Owned and Operated Storefront Tenancy) program.

She has a 7-year-old son from a previous marriage, and shared a photo of him visiting the mayor at City Hall last fall.

Scott, a Democrat who took office in 2020, is running for re-election next year. The Democratic mayoral primary will be held May 14, 2024.

This story has been updated.

emily.sullivan@thebaltimorebanner.com

