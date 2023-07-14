Mayor Brandon Scott announces he’s expecting his first child with girlfriend Hana Pugh

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott shared some good news on Friday morning: he and girlfriend Hana Pugh are expecting a baby in early 2024.

Scott, 39, publicly announced the pregnancy in a series of social media posts. “Baltimore Baby Charm is on the way,” he wrote, before asking followers whether they think the baby will be a boy or a girl.

Scott and Pugh have made several public appearances in recent months, rare for the very private mayor, who has not brought a partner into the spotlight during his mayoral tenure.

She attended the screening of a new documentary about his political career, traveled with him to Las Vegas for a shopping centers conference attended by much of Maryland’s political class, and wore matching outfits with him to the Preakness Stakes.

Scott also shared at a news conference Friday that he closed on his first home in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Hamilton.

Mayor Brandon Scott arrives at the 148th Preakness Stakes. (Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner)

Pugh is the operations director at Bmore Empowered, a city nonprofit that serves programming for Black girls and women, which will open a storefront on Howard Street through the Downtown BOOST (Black Owned and Operated Storefront Tenancy) program.

She has a 7-year-old son from a previous marriage, and shared a photo of him visiting the mayor at City Hall last fall.

Scott, a Democrat who took office in 2020, is running for re-election next year. The Democratic mayoral primary will be held May 14, 2024.

This story has been updated.