Bailee Brooks, 9, was a “precious, magical girl” who was at the center of her family members’ lives.

Since she died in a car crash along with a 9-year-old friend, Serenity Gross, last week, her family has “endured the unimaginable,” said Thiru Vignarajah, an attorney representing Bailee’s family.

Vignarajah spoke on behalf of the family Friday and called for the Maryland State Police and other agencies that responded to the Saturday night crash on the Baltimore Beltway to share any video footage of the incident, whether that’s from dashboard cameras or body-worn cameras, Vignarajah said.

“The family is anxious to understand better than they do now what happened,” he said. “One of the dangers when there are unanswered questions is people start filling in the blank spaces with assumptions of their own.”

As of Friday afternoon, officials had not released the identity of the third victim in the single-vehicle crash, a 36-year-old man who was the driver.

The vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, took off during a traffic stop on the inner loop of Interstate 695 around 11:05 p.m. Saturday, according to Maryland State Police.

Officials said police did not pursue the vehicle. The officer reentered traffic and, a few minutes later, found the Jeep engulfed in flames. Police have not said why they stopped the Jeep.

An initial investigation indicated that the driver lost control and then hit an embankment and a tree, according to police.

Bailee and her friend were with a “trusted relative,” Vignarajah said. He urged people not to jump to conclusions about what happened and said “shame on anyone” who does so.

Vignarajah is not currently representing Serenity’s family. He said his office has filed a public information act request with the state police for video footage.

In a written statement, a spokesperson for the Maryland State Police said the agency “expresses sincere condolences” to the families and communities impacted by the crash.

Officials are actively investigating, said spokesperson Ashley Millner.

“In our commitment to accuracy, transparency and to ensure a thorough investigation, more information will be shared as it becomes available throughout the ongoing investigation,” she said.

Attorney Thiru Vignarajah, right, speaks with the family of Bailee Brooks, one of two girls killed last weekend in a Jeep accident on I-695. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Will Hanna, Bailee’s great uncle who is acting as a spokesperson for the family, said things “changed forever” last week.

“We can’t put a price on the value that Bailee meant to our family. There is no price,” Hanna said.

He thanked the broader community for the “outpouring” of support that’s been shown to his family — but gave a reminder that two others died that night.

“Understand there are three families that are hurting. Three families that are hurting,” Hanna said.

A memorial for Bailee is scheduled for April 17, from noon to 4 p.m., at The Gala Center at 1700 Hill Dr. in Windsor Mill.

A school where she took dance lessons has set up a scholarship in her honor, and the family has asked people to donate there, in lieu of flowers.

Bailee and Serenity were both students at Lutherville Laboratory, an elementary school in Timonium. The school’s PTA is helping to raise money for the girls’ families.

Cayla Harris contributed to this report.