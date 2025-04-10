Two third grade girls who attended Lutherville Laboratory died in a car crash on the Beltway in Baltimore County last weekend, school officials and family members confirmed.

The children, Bailee Brooks and Serenity Gross, were described as bright, happy, joyful and beloved members of the school community.

Will Hanna, Bailee’s great-uncle, is acting as a family spokesperson. He said the family was devastated.

“The family would like to thank the entire community for their love and support,” he said in a statement. “While we grieve for our Bailee, we pray our support for all of the families impacted by this tragedy.”

💛Bailee Brooks & Serenity Gross🖤 The Lutherville Lab community is devastated to share about the heartbreaking loss of... Posted by Lutherville Lab PTA on Monday, April 7, 2025

The Lutherville Lab principal, Sean McComb, encouraged families to reach out to the school’s counseling office if they or their children need additional support and said the Baltimore County Public Schools’ Traumatic Loss Team was on-site.

“As a school family, we extend our deepest sympathy to Bailee and Serenity’s friends, teachers, and loved ones,” he wrote in a letter Monday to parents and the school community.

A celebration of life for Bailee has been scheduled for April 17, from noon to 4 p.m., at The Gala Center at 1700 Hill Dr. in Windsor Mill.

The school’s PTA shared information about a fundraiser for the girls’ families in a post on social media, describing it as a “heartbreaking loss” and saying the two girls were “among friends wherever they went.”

Maryland State Police officials are investigating the crash. Officials have not released the name of the driver, a 36-year-old man who also died.

The vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, took off during a traffic stop on the inner loop of Interstate 695 around 11:05 p.m. Saturday, according to Maryland State Police.

Officials said police did not pursue the vehicle. The officer reentered traffic and, a few minutes later, found the Jeep engulfed in flames.

An initial investigation indicated that the driver lost control and then hit an embankment and a tree, according to police.

Cayla Harris contributed to this report.