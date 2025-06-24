A traveling flotilla of international tall ships, sailors and aviators will head to Baltimore next summer in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The weeklong event, called Sail250 Maryland and Air Show Baltimore, runs from June 24-July 1, 2026. It also will feature U.S. Coast Guard ships, British and Canadian naval vessels and the Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels. Events will be staged at the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, the Baltimore Peninsula and at Martin State Airport in Middle River.

U.S. Navy officials, local leaders and dignitaries announced the agenda at a news conference Tuesday.

U.S Color Guard members in crisp white uniforms hoisted flags high as one member sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” — which itself has Baltimore ties.

“On this day next year, there will be ships in this harbor,” said Chris Rowsom, director of Sail250 Maryland and Air Show Baltimore. “There will be planes in the air. There will be sailors on the streets and lots of visitors in our city.”

Rear Adm. David Faehnle, Commandant of the Naval District Washington, said Baltimore is a city with deep ties to the Navy.

In the War of 1812, fought between the U.S. and Britain over maritime rights, U.S. Naval forces defended Fort McHenry, which showed their strength and dedication, Faehnle said.

A member of the U.S. Navy shakes hands with Baltimore County Executive Katherine Klausmeier at Tuesday’s event. They are joined by Rear Adm. David J. Faehnle, center, and President and CEO of Living Classrooms Foundation James Piper Bond, left. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

“For years, the steel industry in Baltimore County produced countless ships, planes and infrastructure for our nation’s military,” said Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier. “Our communities built the tools we needed to win wars and defend democracy.”

In addition to ships sailing through waters and pilots performing aerial tricks, the event will include hands-on STEM activities for children to learn about technology and maritime careers. Local food, beverages, and live music will also be part of the festivities.

Baltimore is one of five stops for the events honoring America’s birthday. The celebration begins in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Norfolk, Virginia, and continues after Baltimore in New York and Boston.

“This is more than just ships and air shows. It brings people together,” said Liz Koontz, Baltimore’s assistant deputy mayor for community and economic development. “It’s about STEM education for our young people, jobs and tourism for our city and creating memories for both tourists and residents alike.”