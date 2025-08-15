Several pets were killed and 16 people displaced when a three-alarm fire tore through a Baltimore County apartment building Thursday afternoon.

Baltimore County firefighters responded around 3:40 p.m. to the 1800 block of Rambling Ridge Lane in Pikesville, where the building was engulfed in flames, according to Travis Francis, the fire department’s spokesperson.

“Crews arrived within minutes, with heavy fire showing throughout the building and through the roof,” Francis said.

Francis said that, about six minutes before the fire was reported, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area.

Investigators are checking to see if a lightning strike sparked the fire.

“We will look into the lightning strike report from the National Weather Service to provide information on whether this was a lightning strike,” Francis said.

Investigators are checking to see if a lightning strike sparked the fire. (Baltimore County Fire Department)

While a few dead pets were found after the fire, Francis said two dogs were rescued.

Francis said firefighters called for a second alarm to get more assistance, and a third alarm was issued because of the heat and humidity.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced families.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Francis said. “[Residents] are coming home to devastation, but we are going to be here to help them throughout this.”

