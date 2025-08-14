It took a crane, sedation and about 30 emergency workers to save a horse after he tumbled into a deep pit in a Reisterstown yard Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 13300 block of Old Hanover Road in Reisterstown around 7:20 a.m. for an animal rescue, Baltimore County Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Twana Allen said.

John, a 32-year-old horse, walked over a wooden plank and fell into a neighbor’s pit, which is about 8 to 10 feet deep, officials said.

Rescuing the horse took about two hours and about 30 fire department personnel from both Baltimore and Howard counties.

Firefighters sedated John and removed the white horse from the pit with a crane from a local towing company. He was officially rescued a little after 9:30 a.m.

A veterinarian was on the scene to evaluate the horse, but officials said the horse was not injured. The horse’s owners were also on the scene Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the 13300 block of Old Hanover Road in Reisterstown around 7:20 a.m. Thursday to help pull a horse from a pit. (Baltimore County Fire Department) The 32-year-old horse named John fell into a pit which was 8 to 10 feet deep on the neighbor’s property Thursday. (Baltimore County Fire Department)

The 13300 block of Hanover Road is lined with small homes on large plots of land.