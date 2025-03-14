One officer remains hospitalized and two others are on administrative leave following a shooting between police and a male gunman at the Wilkens precinct, officials said Friday.

A man approached a Baltimore County police officer in their Catonsville precinct parking lot around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officials said. The man pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the officer, striking him, and nearby police fired back, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

The suspect and one of the officers sustained injuries and were transported to local hospitals. Meanwhile, the two other officers involved were placed on administrative leave for firing their weapons per protocol, Baltimore County Police Department announced Friday.

The gunman, who was hit at the lower part of his body, remained hospitalized on Friday, police said. The officer, who was hit on his torso, underwent surgery Thursday and remains under guarded condition on Friday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

At a press conference on Thursday, Dr. Thomas Scalea, who treated the officer at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, said he would be “under very close observation” at least through the night. Both Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough and Executive Kathy Klausmeier gave gratitude to the doctor and his team.

Police continue to investigate the shooting which they said Thursday was premeditated, and charges await the gunman.

The Wilkens precinct on Walker Avenue is near the University of Maryland Baltimore County’s campus. The university’s president assured students and staff of their safety and noted access to mental health resources if needed in an email on Friday.

“This was a shocking incident of violence, especially because of its proximity to our campus,” UMBC President Valerie Sheares Ashby said in an email. “I want to assure our UMBC community that there is no imminent or ongoing danger to our community, and the shooting has been determined to have been an isolated incident.”