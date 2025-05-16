Detectives are investigating after a Baltimore County Police officer on Thursday shot a man in Essex who was armed with a knife, authorities said in a news release.

Police responded to a call for a missing person who may have been experiencing a crisis around 9:30 p.m. When they located the man in the 1000 block of Pine Road, he was holding a knife, police said.

Police said officers told the man to drop the weapon, but he “refused to comply.” One officer then shot the man, who was transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police did not identified the man who was shot or the officers involved. The officer who fired his gun is on administrative leave as the department conducts its investigation.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The shooting in Essex comes after Baltimore County Police officers last month fatally shot a man armed with a bow and arrow in Arbutus.

Earlier this year, Baltimore County officers were involved in a shooting at the Wilkens Police Precinct. An armed man, identified later as a local teacher, shot at officers in the parking lot of the precinct, authorities said.