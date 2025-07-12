The Baltimore County Police Department is on the scene of a suspicious package in the 900 block of Middle River Road.

Middle River Road is blocked off between Bird River Road and Pulaski Park Drive by police cars while a fire truck sits parked in front of the Freedom Church Middle River.

Three firefighters perched in the grass outside as what appeared to be somebody in a hazmat suit walked in and out of the church, at one point seeming to hold a box.

Several fire trucks are parked at the shopping center across the street.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area while officers resolve this incident.

This article will be updated.