The Baltimore County Police Department is on the scene of a suspicious package in the 900 block of Middle River Road.
Middle River Road is blocked off between Bird River Road and Pulaski Park Drive by police cars while a fire truck sits parked in front of the Freedom Church Middle River.
Three firefighters perched in the grass outside as what appeared to be somebody in a hazmat suit walked in and out of the church, at one point seeming to hold a box.
Several fire trucks are parked at the shopping center across the street.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area while officers resolve this incident.
This article will be updated.
